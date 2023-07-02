LEWISBURG - Properties across Union County were damaged in storms Sunday afternoon. A weather alert is in effect across the southeast part of the county until 5:45, according to Michelle Dietrich, Director of the Union County Emergency Management Agency.
Though Deitrich could not confirm tornados before the National Weather Service does, she confirmed several damaged sites across the county.
Just Lite It Fireworks on West Branch Highway in Lewisburg was damaged, Dietrich said. The Lewisburg Fire Department is on-site and has not confirmed whether the building was occupied when part of it collapsed.
There was also a touchdown in the western part of the county, near Four Bells Church on Old Turnpike Road in Millmont, where a barn was damaged, according to Deitrich.
"I am putting a small activation of emergency services in place until this clears up," Deitrich said.
Jodi Lenhart, of Sunbury, went to get a pet fish and had time to burn while waiting on Sunday afternoon. She decided to go to the Aldi grocery store, just off Route 15, in Union County, before the weather got worse.
“It wasn’t raining hard when I went in the store but I got a tornado warning on my phone and didn’t think much about it,” she said. “A second message came through saying seek shelter and the power went out in the store for a minute.”
Then the store employees stepped in, she said.
“The workers came to everyone in the store and told us to follow them to the back,” Lenhart said. "About 20 of us followed workers to the back and it was very scary but it was only a matter of seconds and then it got quiet and it was done.”