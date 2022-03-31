A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. for the parts of the Valley, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
A line of severe thunderstorms was located along a line extending from Montgomery to Allenwood to Mifflinburg to Troxelville, moving northeast at 45 mph at 4:24 p.m.
Winds up to 70 mph and nickel size hail are possible, along with considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
At 5:33 p.m., 917 PPL customers in the Susquehanna Valleys were without power, including 762 in Northumberland County and all of the company's 329 customers in Snydertown Borough and 301 of 5,296 in Point Township.
Citizen's Electric in Lewisburg was reporting no outages.
Public radio communications over 911 did not indicate widespread issues with flooding, downed lines or damage as of about 5:30 p.m.
Heavy thunderstorms are possible across Central Pennsylvania this afternoon and a portion of the state — including all four Valley counties — has an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
NWS in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for 33 counties.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph or greater are likely this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and could lead to short-term flooding primarily affecting places that can experience rapid runoff.
NWS in State College also reports that localized damage from straight-line winds — and a tornado — are also possible.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.