LEWISBURG — Properties across Union County were damaged by a series of powerful thunderstorms that swept across the Valley on Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service previously confirmed a tornado was located over Milton at 4:35 p.m. moving northeast. NWS confirmed a tornado was over Lewisburg about 4:21 p.m.
A weather alert was in effect across the southeast part of the county until 5:45 p.m., according to Michelle Dietrich, director of the Union County Emergency Management Agency.
Just Lite It Fireworks on West Branch Highway in Lewisburg was damaged, Dietrich said.
The fireworks shop located along Route 15 in Kelly Township was partially collapsed according to multiple reports and the road was closed near the site.
Route 15 was closed for several hours for debris cleanup as well as downed wires. All directions reopened at 6:10 p.m. Sunday.
There was also a touch-down in the western part of the county, near Four Bells Church on Old Turnpike Road in Millmont, where a barn was damaged, according to Deitrich.
“I am putting a small activation of emergency services in place until this clears up,” Deitrich said.
The tornadic thunderstorm remained over mainly rural areas of northwestern Montour, northwestern Northumberland and northeastern Union counties, including Turbotville, West Milton, McEwensville and Bucknell.
Residents in these areas were urged to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy, officials said.
Northumberland County EMA Director Steve Jeffrey said the only damage so far in Northumberland County were some downed utility lines and a field fire.
‘We saved each other’
Sandy Keister and George Retherford were at the Silver Moon Flea Market on Sunday afternoon when the tornado swept through.
The force of the wind was tremendous and debris flew, but fortunately, they suffered no injuries.
A short time later, they recounted how they survived.
“Well, we were underneath the Melon Man stand and the wind started kicking up,” Keister said.
“And across the street, a tree just broke off, and the wind just came barreling in.
“He grabbed me and put me down, and the table hit me in the back and pushed me against him,” said Keister, explaining how Retherford shielded her as they took cover behind the table.
“He saved me,” she said.
“We saved each other,” Retherford said.
Getting to safety
Jodi Lenhart, of Sunbury, went to get a pet fish and had time to burn while waiting on Sunday afternoon. She decided to go to the Aldi grocery store, just off Route 15, in Union County, before the weather got worse.
“It wasn’t raining hard when I went in the store but I got a tornado warning on my phone and didn’t think much about it,” she said. “A second message came through saying seek shelter and the power went out in the store for a minute.”
Then the store employees stepped in, she said.
“The workers came to everyone in the store and told us to follow them to the back,” Lenhart said. “About 20 of us followed workers to the back and it was very scary but it was only a matter of seconds and then it got quiet and it was done.”