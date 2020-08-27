Storms rolled through the Susquehanna Valley "at quite a bad time" in their life cycle Thursday evening, according to a weather expert from AccuWeather.
Senior meteorologist David Houk said the storms produced a strong outflow — a force of air in front of the storm — and gusts that reached at least 47 mph in the Valley.
"That storm was a common theme in many parts of the northeast today into this evening," Houk said. "It was one of those summertime fronts."
Houk said boundaries stretched out from the northwest to the southeast, sparking thunderstorms. The heat and humidity — the high reached 93 degrees — helped the storms intensify.
"So, definitely, that heat and somewhat humid air kind of helped those storms get more buoyant, go higher in the atmosphere, and they were moving along at a pretty good clip," he said. "When air rises up, it's gotta come down somewhere."
A gust of 47 mph was recorded at the Selinsgrove airport. He said a gust of 81 was recorded in Reading. He warned that the elevation of the tower might have skewed the reading, but the cluster of storms that rolled through that region were intense.
The storm system swept through the Valley beginning at around 7 p.m., knocking down trees and wires and causing widespread power outages. At one point, there were nearly 10,000 Valley consumers without power, according to PPL and Citizens Electric outage centers. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 4,870 residents were still without power. Northumberland County remained the hardest-hit county in PPL's coverage area with 3,977 outages. PPL in total had 8,143 customers still without power, down from at least 11,819 at around 9 p.m.
In Northumberland County, Upper Augusta (1,202), Point (741) and Coal (584) townships had the most outages.
Citizens Electric, which had 2,188 outages at one point, had restored power to more than half of those customers. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, 1,018 customers remained without power, 961 of them in East Buffalo Township. The company provided no estimated repair time.
Northumberland County’s 911 public incident report, the Montour and Union County fire wires on Facebook and public radio communications between emergency workers and 911 centers indicated widespread incidents from the storm, including trees and wires being knocked down, transformer and tree fires and accidents.
Houk said temperatures will be in the mid-80s and the air will be humid through Saturday, possibly sparking more thunderstorms in what he called an active pattern, which he said will be fortunate for Valley residents with dry lawns.
He said Saturday might present the best chance for more severe storms. A low-pressure system from Canada and what will likely be a small bit of moisture flowing in from the remnants of Hurricane Laura, as it passes to our south, could whip up some strong storms.
"There is a slight chance we see something again that could be pretty heavy Saturday," Houk said. "It would depend on the timing of the frontal system that’ll really be pushing through."
He said the system pushing through in the morning would lead to milder weather, but if it comes later in the day, after the heat builds up, it could lead to severe storms.
"Once we get through that front it will be a very pleasant end to the weekend," Houk said, referring to low humidity and mild temperatures Sunday into Monday.