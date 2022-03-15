NORTHUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Labor cited Strong Industries for continuing to expose workers to dangerous chemicals.
Hot tub manufacturer Strong Industries, of 3204 Point Township Drive, Northumberland, was cited for two repeat violations and one serious violation and faces a total of $98,905 in penalties. Strong in response issued a statement on Tuesday saying they have been working with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to address the issues.
"Based on Strong Industries’ inadequate abatement of hazards identified during a previous inspection, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated a follow-up inspection on Nov. 23, 2021," according to the report from the U.S. Department of Labor. "Inspectors found the hot tub manufacturer continued to overexpose workers to methylene bisphenyl diisocyante without implementing all feasible engineering controls. OSHA cited Strong Industries for similar violations in 2020 and 2021."
The company has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, according to the federal agency.
“Overexposure to methylene bisphenyl diisocyanate can cause hypersensitivity pneumonitis and occupational asthma," said OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds in Wilkes-Barre. "Strong industries must comply with OSHA standards and implement effective engineering and administrative controls to ensure that all their employees are protected against overexposure."
Strong Industries issued a Statement regarding the citation through company spokesperson Brett Marcy.
“The health and safety of our employees is our No. 1 priority, and we have been working collaboratively with OSHA to ensure we remain a consistently safe workplace," said Marcy. "Strong Industries has addressed the issues identified by OSHA in its findings. In fact, we have made significant investments to enhance our safety processes and protocols in recent years, including adding three new full-time positions dedicated exclusively to workplace safety, engaging an outside safety consultant and installing new, more robust engineering solutions to protect our employees while on the job. We continue to cooperate fully with federal safety regulators and are committed to keeping our workplace safe for all of our valued employees.”
Reynolds referred all further inquiries to OSHA's public relations team. Contacted on Tuesday, OSHA spokesperson Joanna Hawkins said OSHA had no additions to the press release.
"We the Department of Labor stand by that press release," Hawkins said. "There is no inaccurate information."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER