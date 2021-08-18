A severe thunderstorm warning has expired for Northumberland and Snyder counties and the National Weather Service said strong storms will impact the four Valley counties until 4 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, a severe thunderstorm was located near Millersburg, moving north at 35 mph just before 4 p.m. The storm had wind gusts up to 60 mph wind gusts.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
The National Weather Service has put a tornado watch into effect until 8 p.m. tonight for most of Pennsylvania, including all four Valley counties.
Heavy thunderstorms that are part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are sweeping across Pennsylvania today from the southeast. A few tornadoes are possible from the storm, with isolated hail the size of marbles and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts exceeding 5 inches are possible. Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks.