Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.