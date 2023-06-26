Severe thunderstorms are expected to impact parts of the Valley over the next few hours, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The area is part of 30 counties included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9 p.m. A severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Union and Snyder counties until 7:15 p.m.
At 6:34 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Richfield, moving northeast at 15 mph.
The storm is expected to bring 60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is possible along with wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.