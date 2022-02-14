A second alarm has been called on a working structure fire in Zerbe Township in Northumberland County this afternoon.
The first call went out around 3:35 p.m. for the blaze along the 100 block of Hart Road, just west of Trevorton.
The large structure is heavily damaged and is gutted in some portions of the building. Parts of the building have already collasped.
More than two dozen units have been called to the blaze. Flames and smoke were seen from miles away.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.