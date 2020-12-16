SUNBURY — Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich is putting the city in a state of emergency beginning at 2 p.m. and ending Saturday at 2 p.m. due to the impending winter storm and Line Street is now officially closed for sledding.
"This emergency declaration will facilitate the movement of traffic and will combat the hazards of excessive snow and ice on the highways or portions of highways within the city of Sunbury," he said.
According to Sunbury City Code, "During the term of the emergency, it shall be unlawful during the period of such emergency for any person to park a motor vehicle or tractor or to allow the same to remain parked on any highway or portion thereof that is a posted snow emergency route or to operate any motor vehicle or tractor on any such highway or portion thereof unless such vehicle or tractor shall be equipped with adequate equipment to provide sufficient traction to keep such vehicle or tractor in motion so that other traffic on such highways will not be blocked or seriously impeded."
According to City Administrator Jody Ocker, the snow emergency route streets are Wolverton, 11th, Fairmont, Catawissa, Arch, 4th, Reagan, Market and 2nd. Parking is prohibited on the streets for the duration of the emergency.
Karlovich also reminded residents that sidewalks need to be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours of the end of a snow or ice storm, he said.
"Snow cleared from the sidewalk and or parking area shall not be deposited into the plowed traveled portion of the street or against a fire hydrant or parking meter," he said.
Residents may park on metered city municipal parking lots for the duration of the declared emergency, he said.
Councilman Josh Brosious, who is in charge of the streets department, also closed Line Street for children to go sledding, he said.
"The street is officially closed and we want the kids to go out and enjoy the snow," he said. "We also want them to remember to stay safe, socially distance and wear a mask."
Ocker said non-essential employees will be sent home and not return to work until Friday.
"Employees who are capable of working from home are expected to do so during regular hours," she said.
"My reason for keeping offices closed and non-essential employees home on Thursday is because emergency crews will still be operating to clear secondary streets/roads and remove large volumes of snow and it is better to have vehicles off the streets, roads and out of parking lots."