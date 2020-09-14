SUNBURY — There will be at least 500 fans attending Friday's Shikellamy School District home football game and City Council voted Monday night in full support of opening the stadium to any fans that wanted to attend.
Council members originally were set to support 500-person attendance in order to allow parents of players for both sides of schools to attend. But when a federal judge ruled Gov. Tom Wolf's 250-person limit on gatherings was unconstitutional, the game changed, Councilman Jim Eister said.
"Regardless of all of this, it is a right and safe thing to do for the parents of kids playing sports," he said. "They should be in the stadium."
Councilman Josh Brosious said he is in favor of allowing all fans to attend but wanted to make sure all precautions and social distancing measures are followed as well as wearing masks.
"I am glad to see the city showed support for the Shikellamy School District," he said. "It's a win for everyone, especially the athletes and their families."
Shikellamy School Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she was thankful to council.
"I thank the board for supporting us and I believe this is the right decision for everyone," she said.
Director Slade Shreck said it was important to get parents into the stadium.
"With the size of the stadium we wanted to make sure we got in parents, cheerleaders and the band," he said.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he was thankful to City Council after he learned council voted in favor of supporting the district.
"We appreciate the support from the city leaders," he said.
Bendle said the district will still only allow 500 fans into the stadium Friday night as the district continues to research its legal options.