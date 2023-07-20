SUNBURY — A 32-year-old New Jersey man faces felony aggravated assault and retail theft after city police say he entered Sunbury pharmacy and attempted to steal more than $1,000 worth of merchandise on Wednesday.
Darrel Cullins-Deckard, of Jersey City, was allegedly caught in the act when police arrived at CVS in Sunbury on Wednesday. Two city police officers were injured as they tried to take Cullins-Deckard into custody, police said. Cullins-Deckard is also charged with felony evading arrest, police said.
Officer Harry Nungesser reported Chief Brad Hare told him to patrol the area of CVS on 4th Street because a BOLO, or be-on-the-lookout, alert came across police airwaves after thefts had occurred at CVS locations in Bloomsburg, Danville and Lewisburg, earlier in the day.
When Nungesser and Officer Riley Bremigen arrived at CVS at around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress, they say they encountered Cullins-Deckard leaving the store. They attempted to take him into custody, but a fight ensued causing Nungesser to get struck in the face and Bremigen to get accidentally hit with an electronic weapon deployed by Nungesser.
Police say during the probe, they were told the man entered CVS and filled a red basket with over-the-counter medicine and razors.
When police arrived they identified the alleged suspect and instructed him to show officers his hands. When police tried to apprehend the man he shoved Nungesser and attempted to flee the scene, police said.
When the struggle ensued, the man again attempted to flee the scene and ran directly toward Bremigen who instructed the man to stop, officers said.
Nungesser said he warned the man to stop, or he would use his electric weapon. When the man continued to flee Nungesser deployed the weapon and the cords got tangled with Bremigen attempting to apprehend the suspect, police said.
Cullins-Deckard was taken to the hospital for precaution. After he was brought back to the police station, he asked for an attorney, police said.
Officers say the man did tell them he took a cab to CVS, according to court documents. Officers reviewed video surveillance and video shows the man getting dropped off and the vehicle waiting across the street from the CVS while Cullins-Deckard entered the store, police said.
Cullins-Deckard appeared before Danville District Judge James Tupper on Wednesday via video from Northumberland County Jail in the Montour County case. Cash bail for that case was set at $75,000.
According to Danville police, on July 9, police were dispatched to CVS for a report of retail theft. The store manager reported the individual to be wearing a white medical mask, t-shirt and shorts and provided a photo to officers, according to police.
The man had allegedly placed items inside gift bags from the store and left without paying for anything, police said.
The manager supplied police with a report indicating the items taken and their total value of almost $3,000. The items taken were mostly allergy medicine, according to court documents.
Police were dispatched to the same CVS Wednesday at around 3 p.m., following another retail theft, police said.
Police said the store manager informed them that the same male had allegedly entered the store and placed items in gift bags, but left the store without taking any of the items.
After reviewing security footage, police confirmed this was the individual who had allegedly stolen from the pharmacy previously.
At around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Danville authorities were notified that Sunbury Police had arrested a male at the CVS in the city and the individual was being taken to Geisinger Medical Center, according to court documents.
Danville police went to the hospital to observe the individual, who they claimed was the same male from the security footage. Police said when they saw Cullins-Deckard in the hospital, he was wearing the same clothing as was shown in the footage.
Cullins-Deckard is being charged with felony counts of retail theft and receiving stolen property.