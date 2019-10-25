SHAMOKIN DAM — Crowds of people watched from various locations as a portion of the former Sunbury Generation plant was imploded Friday morning.
Longtime PPL employees Dan Namet and Bob Haile were among the dozens watching from the Old Trail in front of Monroe Marketplace as their former workplace was demolished within 15 seconds.
"I kinda hate to see it go. There were an awful lot of memories there," said Namet who worked at the former coal-powered plant for 38 years and gave tours of the building to students.
"It was a show plant," said Haile, who was employed 22 years at the former plant and continues to work for PPL.
Crews from Pettigrew Inc. and F.R. Beinke Wrecking Inc., both of Swedesboro, N.J., along with general contractor LR Costanzo, of Scranton, and operating engineers and ironworkers from Locals 542 and 404 were responsible for imploding half of the building and two of the four 300-foot-high smokestacks using 425 pounds of explosives. It will take about four months to clear away the steel, concrete and other debris, much of which will be recycled, said Fritz Beinke.
Although scheduled for 9 a.m., crews imploded approximately 15 minutes early with 425 pounds of explosives. A series of loud bangs were followed by the two 300-foot-high smokestacks collapsing and a cloud of dust rising.
Several people gathered at the Chipotle and Mod's Pizza parking lot near the plant grumbled when the implosion took place 15 minutes before the tentatively scheduled event.
"They went early," said Haile who was standing along the Old Trail with Namet in time to get a clear view.
Besides several very loud banging noises as the explosives were set off very little vibration was felt.
"It was really loud and then I saw the two stacks fall and then it got dusty," said Jamie Hoover, 11, who lives near the plant and watched the implosion with his mother, Chrissy, and brother, Jamison, 13.
"It was pretty cool," the older boy said.
Chrissy Hoover said she allowed her sons to stay home from school because "you don't get to see this often. It's exciting."
She said demolition representatives kept nearby residents well informed and she had no concern for her home or property, just a tinge of sadness that the Christmas tree decoration that sat atop the plant would no longer light the way during the holiday season.
"This isn't their first rodeo. They're taking all precautions," she said. Steve Pettigrew of Pettigrew Inc. has been in the business for 43 years.
Nikkole Cellitti arrived early for her shift at Mod's Pizza to watch the building crumble.
"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't working, but I want to see it," she said.
Several onlookers left the area once the building was down, but others, like Namet and Haile lingered to see what would be left when the heavy smoke cleared.
"I want to see how big the pile is going to be," said Namet, who intends to return in the spring when the other half of the plant and the remaining two smokestacks are imploded.
Haile said the skyline will forever be altered by the demolition.
"It was definitely a landmark," he said. "People who asked for directions in the area were guided by those four stacks."
The Steiner family barely caught the implosion.
"I'm very disappointed that it went off early. It's a historical event for Sunbury," said Becky Steiner, of Northumberland, along the Susquehanna River between the Sunbury Boat Launch and the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Steiner came out with her husband, son and granddaughter.
"We missed getting a photograph," she said. "We wanted a before photo and a during photo."
The Steiners were among crowds of people watching the demolition. Onlookers were spotted at Monroe Marketplace and along the Old Trail in Hummels Wharf and along the river on the Sunbury side.
Roger Hockenbrock, of Kratzerville, worked at the plant for 35 years as a welder. He brought his 8-year-old great-grandson Parker Hughes, of Selinsgrove, to the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings to witness the implosion.
"I'm just glad I'll get to see it," said Hockenbrock at 8 a.m. "It's a landmark, that's for sure."
Hughes, a cyber school student, used the event as a field trip.
"I've never seen anything blown up before," he said.
Ken Emig, of Carlisle, worked at the company that constructed the new turbines for the new power plant. He joined Hockenbrock in the same parking lot at 8 a.m., too.
"You don't see too many powerplants get blown up," he said. "I've been near demolitions before, and I figured it would be good to watch."
Chris Skelly, of Northumberland, came to the Sunbury Boat Launch and was setting up his equipment around 8:30 a.m.
"It's always been a staple in the area, and it's been here so long," he said.
Sunbury resident William Trometter, came out along the Susquehanna River on the Sunbury side.
"It's going to change the skyline," he said.