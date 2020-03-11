SUNBURY — A city man is jailed with no bail on attempted murder charges after shooting at a moving vehicle early Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Julio Costales, 29, of Greenough Street, was taken into custody after a 1:45 p.m. drive-by shooting, police said, even though he told Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey he was "set up to go to jail."
Costales appeared before Toomey at around 8 p.m. and was denied bail.
Sunbury police say they were dispatched to 8th Alley and Greenough Street for reports of shots fired at a vehicle.
Officer Terry Ketchem and Police Chief Brad Hare spoke to the victim at the scene who said Costales fired two shots at his vehicle and he feared for his life so he had to speed away, according to court documents.
Police said they observed a large bullet hole in the front driver's side fender and a bullet lodged into the door of the vehicle just below the driver's side window.
Hare observed Costales driving by the scene and located him near Greenough Street, police said.
Officers took Costales into custody and noticed the grip of a handgun protruding from Costales's right jacket pocket, police said.
The handgun, a Taurus G2C 9mm, was seized, police said.
A search warrant signed by Toomey allowed police to conduct a gunshot residue test on Costales hands, according to court documents.
Search warrants were also served on both the victim's and Costales's vehicles, police said.
"I didn't do anything and they are setting me up," Costales told Toomey during the arraignment.
Costales faces felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.