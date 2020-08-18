SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces a felony charge of discharging a firearm following an incident along Arch Street this morning.
James Glessner, 21, is scheduled to be arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey today. City police responded to reports of multiple gunshots on Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. Arch Street remains closed as police continue to investigate the incident.
An unmarked police vehicle is still on the scene, across the street from 336 Arch Street, while officers gather more information in what transpired during a morning shooting that led police to take one person into custody and detain three others.
According to a search warrant, Chief Brad Hare responded to a call that there were gunshots fired at the home. When Hare arrived he saw a man standing on the front porch with a rifle, the warrant said.
Hare ordered the man to the ground while drawing his police-issued service weapon, according to court documents. A woman who was also on the porch was ordered to sit on the ground while Hare requested backup police, police said.
Police from Northumberland, Point Township and Shamokin Dam, arrived and began to enter the home at about 10:05 a.m.
Police found several bullet casings on the floor and another weapon inside the home, according to police.
Officers are not commenting on the incident at this time and it is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.