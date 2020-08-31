A 32-year-old Sunbury man and a 2020 Midd-West High School graduate were killed early Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Union County.
Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo confirmed the identities of the victims as Matt Jodon, 32, of Sunbury, and Joseph Rodriguez, the Midd-West graduate.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 a.m. by a representative of the county coroner's office.
Rodriguez was a passenger in a southbound 1992 Subaru Legacy that was struck head-on by Jodon's 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, which was headed north in the southbound lane of Route 15 in Kelly Township, according to state police at Milton's narrative of the 2:39 a.m. crash. The driver of the Subaru was a 17-year-old male that police have not identified. Police suspected the driver had minor injuries. Three other passengers were also injured. Police say Qamar Yasin-Bradley, 18, of Milton was seriously injured, while a 17-year-old from Muncy was also seriously injured. A 16-year-old from Lewisburg was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police noted that when the Cobalt struck the Subaru, the Subaru overturned. The Cobalt continued north after the initial impact, police said, and eventually struck the passenger side of a Mercury Mountaineer, which was later able to stop 50 yards south of the crash scene. The Mercury was drive by Naja Moore, 46, of Hughesville. He was not injured along with three children under the age of 10.
Rodriguez was a well-liked football player and wrestler who impacted many people during his brief life, said Midd-West High School Principal Thor Edmiston.
“Joe was a kid who was always smiling,” Edmiston said.
Rodriguez and his twin brother, Josh, graduated this spring. Edmiston said an extra counselor will be at the school Monday to help grieving students.
Bree Solomon, Midd-West director of athletics, said that after learning of Rodriguez’s passing, “The first thing that came to mind was his smile.”
The Rodriguez twins attended Midd-West High School for only a couple of years but, “In that short amount of time, they made an impact.”
“A lot of people knew who Joe was because he was an athlete, but he also touched a lot of people because of his attitude,” Edmiston said.
Route 15 was closed for more than seven hours following the crash, according to PennDOT's 511pa.com.
