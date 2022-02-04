SUNBURY — A 20-year old Sunbury man faces felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is now in police custody after officers say he stabbed a 22-year-old city man who was also the victim of a separate stabbing on Jan. 14.
Seth Ruhl, of Race Street, will be arraigned Saturday on the charges, police said.
Sunbury police responded to the 300 block of Race Street when a stabbing was reported to 911 around 5:20 p.m. Friday.
The victim, Rashah Johnson, of Sunbury, was stabbed in the face and was transported by the Americus Hose Co. ambulance service to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, where police say Johnson is being treated for his injuries.
Johnson was the alleged victim in a Jan. 14 stabbing near Memorial Acres where police say Johnson was stabbed in the neck by Samantha Barge, 18, of Susquehanna Avenue, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare. Barge is awaiting a preliminary hearing after posting $200,000 cash bail after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey.
Hare said Friday's case is being investigated by officer Dara Kieski. Police said when they arrived at the Race Street home they discovered Johnson bleeding from the facial area.
Police are still investigating the details of Friday's incident. Hare said the public is not in danger and that the stabbing was an isolated incident.
Geisinger Medical Center officials would not provide a condition update on Johnson.