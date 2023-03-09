A Sunbury man barricaded himself in a Shamokin Township home before being apprehended by state police Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
Dean Olvany was successfully apprehended by state police, troopers said.
Police said Olvany was wanted on a warrant stemming from a March 8 simple assault incident.
Troopers said there is no threat to the public at this time.
A heavy police presence was noticed in the area of the home and nearby streets were closed to local traffic during the standoff and arrest.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.