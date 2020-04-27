SUNBURY — After nearly two years of discussions, City Council voted Monday night via a video meeting to purchase a property at 337 Arch St. and transform the building into the city’s new police headquarters.
The building, which is owned by the estate of the late Jesse Woodring, will be purchased for $125,000, renovated and outfitted at a cost of just more than $1 million, to fit the department's needs, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
"On behalf of my mother, father and family, we want to thank everyone involved in this process," Woodring's daughter, April Trego, said. "My father loved this city like it was his own son or daughter and how fitting is it to have the same people who watch over our residents be in the building that will have a special angel, Jesse Woodring, watch over them."
The Woodring family said it will also donate up to $15,000 toward a new sign for the police department and landscaping at the building.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich made the motion contingent on the city securing finances to be able to pay for the building and construction.
Karlovich, Councilmen Jim Eister, Ric Reichner and Chris Reis voted in favor of the purchase. Councilman Josh Brosious voted against the decision.
Brosious said he was concerned the city was moving too fast while the current COVID-19 pandemic is still going.
"I voted no at this time because I am still not sure where the funding is to pay for this," he said. "There are no funds or grants locked in at this time and to put the full funding on the taxpayer is wrong when they knew this was an issue for the past 15 years. There should have been money put aside to help with the cost of this."
Police Chief Brad Hare said he was in favor of 337 Arch St., over 441 Chestnut, a city-owned storage building, and 700 N. 4th St., the former Edison school, owned by city businessman Mark Walberg.
"All three buildings worked," Hare said. "I just feel for the money, as a taxpayer, as well this was the best building that will fit all the needs of the police department. I am very excited for our police department and our future."
Reis said he was happy the city looked at all three buildings.
"For me, Arch Street, moved to the top of the list due to the overall cost of the project and the ability for future expansion as necessary, but not required immediately," he said.
Ocker said the $1 million renovation price tag includes the $250,000 to outfit the building.
Ocker also said police would not see their new home until at least the fall of 2021 if all goes as planned.
"It will take us six to eight months to attempt to get grants," she said. "We are not sure what we will or would get. We would then have to see about getting other grants or applying for a loan."
Karlovich said the city will now begin to work on grants and loans as early as tomorrow.
"Now we get to work," he said.