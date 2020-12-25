SUNBURY — Two suspects in an armed robbery on Christmas Eve are still at large and with the incident being the second in as many weeks, Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he has had enough.
An injured employee at Penn Jersey Mart on North 4th Street called 911 just before 11 p.m., saying two individuals entered the store, displayed handguns, and beat him, leaving him bleeding from the head and eye before fleeing the store with an undetermined amount of cash. Sunbury Officer Trey Kurtz was dispatched to investigate.
Video surveillance shows two men dressed in all black standing over the man with guns pointed at him while they rob the cash register, police said.
"This was a despicable act," Hare said. “These types of things cannot and will not occur in the city of Sunbury. I have authorized our department to work on this case for as long as it takes to catch those responsible."
This is the second city armed robbery in two weeks. On Dec. 15, an individual entered Custom Care Pharmacy on Market Street and held a knife to a customer's back while demanding narcotics.
That individual is still at large, police said. The man was able to take bottles of pills before he released the customer and fled out the back door of the pharmacy, police said.
Thursday's robbery has police attention, Hare said.
"The individual inside the store was a person working on Christmas Eve in order to provide for his family and this act of violence and use of force was unnecessary and disgusting," Hare said.
"If anyone wanted our department's attention, they now have it. We will not stop and with the help and information we already have been receiving, these individuals will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Kurtz said the man working inside Penn Jersey Mart was bleeding from the head and eye and several officers searched the area for the suspects.
The individuals were dropped off at Line and 4th streets before making their way to the store, according to video surveillance of the area.
The males were dressed in all black, both are about 5-foot, 11-inches tall, both are between 180 and 200 pounds, Kurtz said.
When the males exited the store, one ran toward Race and 4th streets, while the other ran toward Short Street, an alley near the store, police said.
A bright orange wristwatch was discovered at the scene, Kurtz said.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is standing behind the police department and has given his blessing for use of resources.
"Any crime that occurs with the use of a weapon the department has my permission to use whatever resources they need to catch these individuals," he said.
"This was a disgusting act and will not be tolerated. If anyone knows anything, they need to say something."
Police are also asking for anyone in the area to review their surveillance cameras and contact Northumberland County 911.