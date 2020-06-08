SUNBURY — Sunbury police are continuing to search for a 6-foot, 260-to 280-pound black male who officers say was wearing all dark clothing and a white mask prior to a robbery at the North Front Street Turkey Hill at around 4:30 p.m., according to police.
The male made a purchase and when the cashier opened the register to get change, the man jumped over the counter, grabbed some money and fled, according to Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said a struggle with the clerk began but the male got away and the clerk was not injured.
Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery or potential suspect is to call 911.