All streets in Sunbury are back open after a vehicle was struck by a train at the intersection of Church and Third streets in Sunbury around 8:30 a.m.
The train was stopped as crews cleared the scene. The train was initially blocking seven intersections on the southern end of the city from Chestnut to Spruce streets.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the driver of a minivan tried to beat the train through the crossing and was struck on the passenger side. Hare said the train was going 19 mph when the vehicle was hit.
Hare said the driver of the van fled the scene. Police are still searching for the driver.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.