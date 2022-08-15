SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District is offering counseling services to students, parents and staff after a 17-year-old Shikellamy student was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Upper Augusta Township, according to state police.
In a release sent late Sunday night, state police did not identify the teen, who was a passenger in a vehicle with four others, ranging in age from 12 to 18.
A 2004 Saturn being driven by a 16-year-old male, was traveling west on Renns Road outside of Sunbury when the vehicle struck a rock on the south shoulder with the left front tire. The vehicle traveled across the road and hit a tree stump on the northern shoulder.
State police said the vehicle then traveled down an embankment and struck a tree.
One of the 17-year-old teens, of Sunbury, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three passengers, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, Devyn X. Frederick, were transported to Geisinger with minor injuries. A 12-year-old girl was also sent to the hospital with a suspected serious injury.
According to state police, only the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
"The district is saddened by the tragic loss of one of our high school students," Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
Counseling services are available Tuesday and Wednesday, Bendle said.
Counselors will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday at Shikellamy High School and from noon to 3 p.m. at the Shikellamy Middle School, Bendle said.
On Wednesday, counselors will be offered from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at both schools, Bendle said.
State police were assisted on the scene by fire departments from Northumberland, Washington, Southside, Upper Augusta and Sunbury, along with EMS providers from Americus, Geisinger, AREA and Evangelical and the Northumberland County Coroner's office.