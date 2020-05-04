SUNBURY — A city woman faces attempted homicide charges after police said she stabbed a man in a Sunbury home Sunday night.
Pansy Farber, 55, of Lombard Street, is also charged with cruelty to animals for stabbing a dog during the incident at around 9:50 p.m., police said.
Farber was arraigned Monday in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and jailed on $500,000 bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment at 11 a.m. May 12.
City police Sgt. Travis Bremigen responded to the reported stabbing on Lombard Street and found Gordon Walker on the back porch of the home bleeding from the back and chest, police said.
Police discovered animals inside the home and took them to the Sunbury animal hospital where it was discovered a male dog suffered a stab wound to his shoulder, police said.
Walker remains in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, according to hospital officials.