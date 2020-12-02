A 72-year-old Sunbury woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Mile Post Road on Tuesday night.
State Police at Stonington confirmed the fatality this morning.
According to police, Sandra C. Moyer was driving a Ford Focus north on Mile Post Road when a Mazda CX-5, driven by Alicia F. Moodie, of Danville, crossed over the center line while taking a right-hand curve and struck Moyer's vehicle in the northbound lane around 4:53 p.m.
Moyer, Moodie and Janelle Beaver, 30, of Sunbury, a passenger in Moyer's vehicle were all transported to Geisinger in Danville, police said.
Mile Post Road was closed until after midnight.