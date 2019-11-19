Three people, including a Sunbury woman and Northumberland man, face felony drug charges after they were taken into custody this morning in Sunbury after police say they found drugs in a city home.
Jessica Perles, of Sunbury, Daniel Mordan, of Northumberland, and Delilah Dalton, of Oxford, were taken into custody by Sunbury police this morning and face felony possession of intent to deliver along with two misdemeanor drug charges.
Sunbury Police Cpl. Travis Bremigen said this morning he arrived at 439 1/2 N. Second St., with EMS following an emergency call. During the call, Bremigen said he saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain sight. After getting a search warrant, Bremigen, along with several other law enforcement officers, entered the home at 439 1/2 N. Second St, at around 8:20 a.m. to make the arrests.
Bremigen said Perles and another male who is not in custody will face more charges.
Perles, Mordan and Dalton will all be arraigned by Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.