COAL TOWNSHIP — Convicted killer Norman Gundrum Jr. was released on Friday after nearly 26 years in state prison for a 1993 murder he committed when he was 16-years-old.
Gundrum was released from SCI-Coal Township at 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to state Department of Corrections Press Secretary Maria Finn.
"It's kind of amazing," said Gundrum's attorney Joseph D'Andrea, of Dunmore. "He walked out the door on a beautiful sunny morning. He'll be on parole for the rest of his life, but he has freedom."
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini in October re-sentenced the 43-year-old man to a minimum sentence of time served instead of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The decision was made after two days of testimony on Oct. 2 and 3.
Gundrum was 16 years old when he fatally stabbed 18-year-old Bobby Coup 64 times in Milton in December 1993. He was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1995 and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.
His Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal was made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Gundrum and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court’s ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.
Gundrum testified in October that he spent the last 25 years in jail trying to better himself. He earned his GED and his associate's degree, took dozens of courses in jail, sought psychological help, became a Christian and started a scholarship in Coup's memory. He said he has only received five minor infractions while in prison in 25 years.
D'Andrea commended the judge for her decision, noting she recognized that Gundrum was rehabilitated.
"It's not a popular decision when you let a convicted killer go," he said. "I applaud her for the courage to do what I believe was the right thing to do."
D'Andrea and supporters waited for Gundrum when he left the prison on Friday morning.
"He has good people that he's surrounding himself with," said D'Andrea. "I feel very comfortable that he will do well on the outside."
D'Andrea said he has grown close with Gundrum and his supporters since he started representing him in 2012.
As he walked out of prison, Gundrum turned his eyes up to the sky he never expected to see as a free man, D’Andrea said.
Jean Reese, of Lewisburg, has been an advocate for Gundrum ever since she saw a news report on his 1995 conviction for the murder of Coup committed when he was 16.
“I just kept crying, is this real?,” said Reese, who was there when Gundrum was released.
Climbing into the attorney’s car, Gundrum struggled with the technology.
“He didn’t know how to work the power seats. He also said he didn’t know the feeling of being in a car without handcuffs,” D’Andrea said.
A short time later, the group stopped at a Coal Township restaurant but Gundrum was so overwhelmed he couldn’t eat the French toast he ordered.
“He just cried and kept thanking us,” said Reese. She has supported Gundrum for 26 years “and two months” and never wavered in her faith of him.
“I always knew he had a bad deal,” said Reese, who learned later about Gundrum’s difficult and impoverished upbringing and the sexual abuse he endured.
"Once I got to know Norman, I got to know all the facts about his terrible childhood and the physical abuse he endured, and he kept bettering himself," he said. "I may have advocated, but he earned every bit of it."
Two men were later convicted of sexual abuse and although retired Bucknell University professor Jack Harclerode was never charged, he paid Gundrum $25,000 in the late 1990s to settle a civil lawsuit alleging he repeatedly sexually assaulted the young boy.
D’Andrea said he gets upset talking about the prosecution of Gundrum by former District Attorney Robert Savage, who had sought the death penalty.
Reese said despite his harrowing childhood, Gundrum is not vindictive or bitter. He is remorseful about killing Coup and has strived to make a better life for himself despite never expecting to be released from prison.
“He was a model inmate,” said D’Andrea.
Now 43, Gundrum “is the most contented person I know,” Reese said. "I can’t say he’s a changed man because he was always a good person."
D'Andrea said Gundrum would be willing to do media interviews at a later date, but his client wanted to "decompress" and enjoy his first day of freedom with his friends and family before speaking publicly on the matter.