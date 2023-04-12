WATSONTOWN — An unidentified suspect is listed in critical condition and a state police trooper suffered a non-life-threatening leg wound after an exchange of gunfire this morning along 8th Street near Watsontown.
State police at Milton said the trooper was assisting a Watsontown borough police officer following a reported domestic incident on East Fourth Street in Watsontown.
The two officers located the suspect at an apartment complex at 635 8th Street in Delaware Township, east of Watsontown, at about 8:15 a.m., an encounter that resulted in an exchange of gunfire, state police reported.
The suspect and the trooper, who has not yet been identified, were both struck, and later transported to area hospitals for treatment.
State police noted that this was an isolated case stemming from a domestic dispute.
The state Department of Transportation said it has closed 8th Street between Seagrave Drive and the Susquehanna Trail in Delaware Township to accommodate the police investigation following this morning's incident. A local detour has been established.
This is a developing news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.