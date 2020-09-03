Associate degree graduates of HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, will be allowed to pursue a bachelor's degree at Susquehanna University under an articulation agreement signed Thursday.
The agreement guarantees HACC students who submit a letter of intent to enter Susquehanna University prior to completing 30 transferable credit hours admission into SU's bachelor's degree program with third-year status, makes them eligible for an academic scholarship of up to $31,000 per year based on their grade-point average at HACC and an additional $5,000 for members of Phi Theta Kappa.
HACC students who do not sign a letter of intent will still be eligible for an academic scholarship of up to $31,000 per year based.
"It's long overdue, " SU President Jonathan Green said of the agreement that was announced during a Zoom meeting.
"It's a very generous offer," said HACC President and CEO John J. “Ski” Sygielski who said that between 110 HACC students transferred to SU between 2013 and 2018.
"Let's double that in five years," he added.
Green was more ambitious, "Let's triple it in five years."