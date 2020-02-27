A K-9 unit has completed a sweep of the Mount Carmel Junior/Senior High School this afternoon and district officials have been given the all-clear.
Mount Carmel Township officer Brian Carnuccio said the state police conducted the sweep and gave the "all safe to resume normal activity."
Students were ismissed early from the Mount Carmel Area School District after officials found a threatening message was found in a locker room at the junior/senior high school.
A message with a specific threat to the junior/senior high school was found on a bulletin board and the boys' locker room, Mount Carmel Township officer Brian Carnuccio said.
"Law enforcement was immediately contacted, the immediate area was swept, and nothing was found," said a message on the district's Facebook page. "As a precaution, we are dismissing all students and staff as soon as the buses arrive so we can do a comprehensive sweep of both buildings. The Jr.-Sr. High School will dismiss first, then elementary school. Elementary student buses will depart from the school at approximately 1:15. The Elementary school is being dismissed only as a precaution.
"We are confident that there is no immediate threat to any students or staff, and thank you for your patience and support," the district wrote.
Carnuccio said a student saw the message, reported it to teacher, who contacted the principal and police.
"We went to investigate and nothing was found," Carnuccio said.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.