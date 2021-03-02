WASHINGTONVILLE — Talen Energy's agreement to close its ash waste disposal site at its Montour County coal-fired power plant and donate Lake Chillisquaque, the Montour Preserve and $1.2 million to conservation efforts will not only address pollution complaints near the plant.
The agreement between the plant operator and the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association will ensure the preservation of the 650-acre nature preserve "forever," said Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), which leases the preserve from the power company for $1 a year.
Riverkeeper Executive Director John Zaktansky said the association would negotiate with Montour County and municipal government officials to determine who would take over ownership of the preserve. The new owner will receive the $1 million payment from Talen within two years after the plant no longer is operating and no longer needs water from Lake Chillisquaque for cooling.
That shutdown may not occur for 15 years, said Talen spokeswoman Taryne Williams.
"Right now we don't have any plans to stop running," Williams said. "We plan to stop burning coal and will be converting to alternate fuel, gas hopefully. In 2025, our intent is to stop burning coal. It could be 10, 15 years (before the plant closes)."
The Riverkeeper Association will receive the other $200,000 within 60 days of the effective date of the agreement, which was Monday, to sample streams near the coal ash waste sites, as well as select downstream drinking water wells.
Zaktansky said the 155-acre ash basin is unlined. He said reports suggest that 60 to 70 percent of the ash in the ash basin is in the groundwater. He said it's hard to determine how much contamination is leeching out.
"The measures we are adding will help us gain a better understanding of that," he said.
Once the new owner does take over, it also will be responsible for maintaining the dam along the lake, which Talen currently maintains.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said tonight the county was not interested in taking ownership because of that.
"I don't think a million dollars is enough to protect against that (maintenance of the dam)," Holdren said. "The best thing to happen would be for the state to take it over, DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) and make it a state park. It's a risk I don't think Montour could undertake."
Holdren said he had no other information about the agreement. Zaktansky said he could not reveal information about the negotiations while they were ongoing.
Zaktansky said the association, spurred by contact from the Sierra Club last year and represented by attorneys from the Environmental Integrity Project, had been negotiating with Talen regarding pollution from an ash basin near the plant.
"The Sierra Club brought us in because of our local ties," Zaktansky said. "We worked hard to make sure we did everything we could."
He said the agreement will lead to improved water quality in the region and preserve a valuable environmental, educational and recreational community asset.
Water from the Susquehanna River is pumped in to feed the lake and water is pumped out to the cooling towers.
Zaktansky, an outdoorsman, added that the Montour Preserve "is near and dear to my heart."
The 165-acre Lake Chillisquaque, a popular destination for fishing and boating, is a large part of the preserve that also includes hiking trails, pavilions, play areas, a fossil pit, nature center and other recreation buildings.
Talen announced in November it would transition from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel at the plant, which has been open for 49 years. It has also partnered with Pattern Energy to propose a 1,000-acre solar farm in Montour County.
As part of the settlement, Talen has agreed to:
-- Donate the Montour Preserve to a nonprofit group or local government.
-- Stop dumping coal ash and wastewater into an ash disposal basin next to the power plant by the end of 2025. The basin must be be closed, drained and capped by Oct. 17, 2028.
-- Install an extra monitoring well and continue sampling groundwater near the ash pit for at least 30 years to ensure that heavy metals and other contaminants do not leak into nearby streams, groundwater and drinking water.
-- Adhere to a legally-binding deadline of Dec. 31, 2025, to stop burning coal at the plant.
-- Contribute $1 million to the future owners of the Montour Preserve.
-- Provide the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association with $200,000 for clean water programs.
-- Provide drinking water treatment for the nearby Trinity Church — 850 Cardinal Road, Danville – as long as the church is occupied.
Williams said the company did not decide to convert the plant to an alternative fuel due to the legal challenges.
"This was mainly market-driven," she said, adding that two Talen plants in Maryland also would stop burning coal. "This is a larger strategic decision."
"It's always better to work out settlements like this than go to court over pollution issues," Mary Greene, deputy director of the Environmental Integrity Project said in a statement issued Tuesday. "This agreement will help protect the community's health and local waterways by requiring additional monitoring to evaluate the impact of coal ash contaminants on groundwater and surface waters."