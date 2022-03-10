The driver of a tanker truck was injured when the truck rolled onto its side on the on-ramp to Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The crash occurred on the Snyder County side of the bridge, heading toward Sunbury. The crash occurred just after noon.
The driver of the truck was extricated from the vehicle and transported to a nearby Life Flight helicopter that landed on the bridge.
Fluids from the tanker pilled all over the road, puddling on the eastern side of the highway.
Roads around the area are being closed down to clear the scene for a response. The ramp is closed in both directions to allow for emergency response.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.