MILTON — Customers shopping in downtown Milton have one more stop to add to their list of businesses to shop at.
The Tarry Shop, located at 65 Broadway St., had its grand opening on Friday. The business, owned by John and Elaine Pfeil, has books, antiques, vintage items, gifts, handcrafted items, as well as a space for theater production.
“It’s very exciting to have this beautiful space to share with people. We wanted to help Milton to continue to grow and have new life, new joy and new hope in the town,” said Elaine Pfeil, an artist, photographer and actress. “We are one of a bunch of new businesses in the past year or two that are coming to town and bringing that life and creating a walkable, really fun place to be.”
John Pfeil, also a councilman on Milton Borough Council, said he and his wife considered purchasing the building for their home but realized it would need far too many renovations. After it sold, it sat vacant until the Pfeils approached the owner and asked to purchase it. They assumed ownership in February 2021.
The Northumberland County Historical Society said 65 Broadway was the site of first pottery in Milton, having been built in 1799.
The original building burned down in the fire of 1880.
The site in the 1880s became the residence of Dr. U.Q. Davis, followed by four generations of medical doctors from the Davis family practice in Milton. It was most recently a Sunday school annex and then Enterline’s Flower Shop, according to the historical society and Pfeils.
The Pfeils have been cleaning, renovating and restoring the building for the last 13 months.
“We love this building,” said John Pfeil. “It’s a beautiful old building. We wanted to save it for the community and offer something pretty and pleasant for the town.”
One side of the first floor has the antiques, vintage gifts, artwork and handcrafted items while the other side is the new and used book store. The second-floor theater space has enough seats for 16 people, as well as a side room for actors.
“We have a very eclectic mix of things,” said Elain Pfeil. “We’re taking advantage of the space to sell whatever we want to sell.”
The book store has an elaborate fireplace but the Pfeils are not sure how old it is. In front of the fireplace is a display box with items that were found when the drainage was dug for gutters. They found glass bottles, pottery, old medicine bottles and an inkwell.
Gail Deans, of Milton, said she enjoyed shopping at the new place on Friday.
“It has very clever things,” said Deans. “I love the cheeseboards. Everybody should come.”
The cheeseboards were crafted using original slate tile from the roof of 65 Broadway Street. The ceramic houses on the cheeseboard is part of the Landmark Collection created by the late artist Bill Rapu. The Landmark Collection is a series of pottery recreations of historic buildings in the Milton area. The laser engraving was done with the help of the Milton MakerSpace. Each cheeseboard comes with a choice of cheese knife.
John and Polly McWilliams, friends of the Pfeils, traveled to State College for the grand opening and purchased some hand towels and Easter items.
“We’re thrilled for the Pfeils and the community,” said Polly McWilliams. “It’s just lovely.”
John McWilliams agreed, saying, “We’ve been eagerly anticipating the grand opening almost as much as they have.”
The Tarry Shop is open... 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Micro Theatre on Broadway in association with Aurora Nova Productions and Boat Rocker Entertainment presented “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” this past Sunday.