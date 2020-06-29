A 15-year-old boy on a bicycle died Monday after he was struck in Upper Mahanoy Township, according to state police at Stonington. The boy was from Rebuck, according to police.
Trooper Austin Bennett reported that the teenager was in the accident at 7:05 a.m. Monday on Schwaben Creek Road just west of Sliding Hill Road with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by Daniel J. Ferster, 51, of Dornsife. The young man's name was not released by authorities.
The boy was traveling north on Sliding Hill Road and did not stop at the T-intersection before entering Schwaben Creek Road on his bicycle. He entered into the eastbound lane and struck the truck, police said.
Ferster, who was traveling approximately 40 miles per hour, attempted to avoid the bicyclist by swerving to the left but was unable to avoid the collision, police said.
The bike hit the front passenger side and the truck traveled east before coming to final rest in the westbound lane of the road, facing east, police said.
The teenager was transported to Geisinger in Danville via Life Flight and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.
Ferster was not injured and the truck received minor damage, police said.
Klingerstown Fire Company and Mahantogo Valley Ambulance assisted on the scene, police said.