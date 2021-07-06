Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s with the heat index pushing as high as 107 degrees in the Valley over the next two days.
The National Weather Service has called for a Heat Advisory for portions of southern Pennsylvania beginning at 11 a.m. and running through 6 p.m. The four Valley counties are not part of the advisory. Additionally, there is a chance for some scattered severe thunderstorms that could bring gusty winds and heavy downpours this afternoon into this evening.
According to AccuWeather, most Valley towns will see temperatures between 95 and 97 today with the heat index at either 104 or 105 degrees.
Meteorologists expect it to be warmer on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to reach 97 in most Valley communities with the heat index reaching as high as 107 in Middleburg.
Temperatures are forecast to drop back into the 80s beginning on Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration sent out an alert urging Pennsylvanians to take precautions.
“The heat and humidity over the next few days can be dangerous to people and animals, so it is important that we all know how to take care of ourselves and those we care about,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “Infants and children, older adults, and people suffering from illness are most at risk from the heat. Check on loved-ones and neighbors, limitoutdoor activities and never leave young children or pets in vehicles as interiors can reach lethal temperatures within a minute.”
At-risk individuals should consider going somewhere with air conditioning, such as a mall, library or other temperature-controlled locations. Pennsylvania’s network of Area Agencies on Aging is a great resource for seniors or their caregivers to find senior centers acting as cooling centers if needed. To contact your local Area Agency on Aging, click here.
The following are tips to avoid heat-related illnesses:
- Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty to drink more fluids;
- Avoid drinks with caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar, as they can cause dehydration (loss of body fluids);
- Stay indoors in air conditioning as much as possible – this is the best way to protect against heat-related illness and death;
- Avoid long periods in the direct sun or in unventilated rooms;
- If you must be outside in the heat, reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, and try to rest often in shady areas;
- Dress in light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses – and use a sunscreen of SPF15 or higher;
- Take frequent baths or showers and remain in a cool place.