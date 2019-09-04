A 17-year-old male from Tennessee will pay a $5,000 fine and write letters to the victims of February's swatting incident at Line Mountain Middle-High School.
State Police at Stonington, who worked with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, did not identify the teen in a press release Wednesday afternoon. According to the report, a juvenile allegation was filed in Northumberland County Court in April. The teen was charged with terroristic threats, false alarms to the public safety, recklessly endangering another, false reports to law enforcement, theft by extortion and threat to use a weapon of mass destruction.
The 17-year-old was adjudicated delinquent after the teen and his attorney agreed to the finding of facts for the felony charge of terroristic threats. The other charges will not be processed. Being found delinquent is similar to pleading no contest as an adult.
The initial threat and subsequent response to a report of an active shooter at Line Mountain High School and Middle School in Mandata led to a lockdown across the entire district, including the elementary school in Trevorton, at about 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. They closed the schools again the following Monday on Feb. 11 as a precautionary measure. Neighboring school districts Shikellamy, Shamokin and Mount Carmel all locked down schools at the request of Northumberland County 911 on Feb. 8.
State police spokesman Trooper Rick Blair reported there was never an active shooter, only the threat of a shooting at Line Mountain Middle-High School as a result of a “swatting incident.” Swatting is a form of harassment where an anonymous threat is made, like a shooting or threat of a bomb, and law enforcement responds en masse unsuspected.
Such incidents tax local resources and can be deadly. In Kansas, a Wichita police officer shot and killed Andrew Finch, 28, in December 2017 after responding to a prank call from a California man.
State Police originally reported in February that the threat was made from Indiana and those responsible had no ties to the Susquehanna Valley.
In addition to the fine and letters, the teen was placed on probation until age 21, he must perform 60 hours of community service work, pay $180 in court costs and fees and participate in a victim awareness program. He must also write two essays on how individuals are affected by swatting and the repercussions of his action in this incident, police said.
The teen is not allowed to possess a cellphone or use a device with internet connectivity. He must submit to random drug and alcohol testing, have a curfew of 10 p.m., attend out-patient counseling and attend school, police said.
He must not leave Pennsylvania or Tennessee without prior permission of the juvenile court. The supervision and conditions will be transferred to Tennessee for completion, police said.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said the district can put this incident behind them.
"I'm happy this is over, I'm happy for a follow-through and glad to have closure on this case," he said.
The district in the 2018-19 school year had approximately 1,100 students, including 750 in grades five through 12 at the middle-high school, and 125 staff members, including at least 70 at the middle-high school, Campbell said.