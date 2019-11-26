Emergency crews are battling a fire at the Bethany United Methodist Church along Front Street in Milton.
The first call came in about 1:50 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames can be seen billowing from the church and firefighters are attacking the church from all sides. Smoke can be seen from all across the borough.
Several ladder trucks are spraying water onto the roof as crews from across Northumberland County still arrive on scene.
Streets around the church, including Front and Center streets, are shut down to allow emergency responders access to the scene.
The initial call became and a second and third alarm with minutes of the first call.
More details will posted when they become available.