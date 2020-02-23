SUNBURY — A Sunbury man was critically injured in an early morning stabbing in the 700 block of Edison Avenue.
Timothy Moultrie was stabbed in the head and chest during a disturbance, and is undergoing medical treatment at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to a search warrant filed this morning with District Judge Mike Toomey.
Moultrie is listed in critical condition at Geisinger.
At 3 p.m. today, city police remained in the 700 block of Edison Ave., reporting that they have three people in custody. The investigation continues at the scene this afternoon.
The incident began at around 3 a.m. today when police were dispatched to a home in the 700 block of Edison Avenue for a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found Moultrie on the front porch covered in a large amount of blood, court documents state.
Officer Keith Tamborelli and Officer Aaron Doyle attempted to speak to the individuals inside the home while police from various municipalities converged on the scene.
When Tamborelli attempted to speak to a woman inside the home, she yelled, "It's the police, don't open the door," according to court documents.
During a quick interview with Moultrie as he received emergency medical treatment at the scene, officers asked who stabbed him to which he replied, "my sister," according to court documents.
While Officer Tamborelli was looking through a window he saw a woman doing something to the kitchen floor, police said.
Tamborelli also saw blood all over the floor, walls and ceiling tiles, according to court documents.
The woman also had what appeared to be blood on her clothes, police said.
A second woman entered the kitchen area and was screaming that the first woman had nothing to do with the incident, but instead it was her that did, police wrote in court documents.
Tamborelli noticed blood dripping from the second woman's hand, but the woman said it was self-inflicted because she grabbed the knife during the incident, but did not say from whom, according to court documents.
Both women were taken into custody, police said.
A portion on Edison Avenue, from Reagan to Packer Street is blocked off this morning while multiple law enforcement agencies, including members of a state police crime lab continue the investigation.
Sunbury Fire Police have the area secured and are asking people to avoid the scene at this time.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the investigation is ongoing and would provide an update later in the day.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.