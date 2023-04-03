SELINSGROVE — Three Selinsgrove Borough council members, including president Marvin Rudnitsky, resigned from the board Monday.
Letters of resignation were submitted late Monday afternoon by Rudnitsky, Sara Lauver and Christopher Kalcich. All three letters were read aloud, as requested, during Monday evening's council meeting by borough solicitor Robert Cravitz.
Rudnitsky, who was elected to the board in 2013, referred to controversy regarding financial contributions of public funds from the borough-administered Rudy Gelnett Trust Fund to the Regional Engagement Center (REC) led by his daughter, Kelly Feiler.
"Certain members of the borough council ... continue to raise a supposed conflict of interest because I am a member of council and one of my daughters is president of the REC," he wrote, adding that he always abstained from voting on issues regarding the center.
"Every conflict-of-interest vote was avoided. Nevertheless, my presence on the council seems to create stress and controversy when attention should be focused on all the ways we want to see our small town grow and flourish, which certainly includes the success of the REC," Rudnitsky said.
Kalcich and Lauver have supported funding the REC with public money.
In their letters of resignation, each singled out council member Bobbie Owens, who they referred to only as chair of the finance committee. Until last month, Owens served on the committee with Rudnitsky and Lauver.
Since questions have arisen in the past 1 1/2 years regarding public funding to the REC, Owens has required all discussion regarding the nonprofit organization be conducted in public session.
In recent months, public meetings have sometimes been tense when the REC was the focus of discussion. At one meeting, Feiler and her mother, Raven Rudnitsky, responded to a comment made by assistant borough manager and treasurer Sheri Badman by yelling, "Lies."
Last month, the council voted to remove Rudnitsky and Lauver from the finance committee and replace them with council members Richard Mease and Scott Frost.
Lauver came under scrutiny a year ago for failing to initially disclose a 2021 paid trip to Mexico she received from Feiler. The state Ethics Commission requires public officials report gifts of $250 or more.
In her resignation letter, Lauver said Owens continued to raise the conflict of interest issue which has resulted in a "frustrating environment for me to continue to be a part of."
In his letter, Kalcich said he has been "intimidated" in the past year and cited council members as refusing to include others in conversations and "a constant spread of misinformation."
"There was a level of professionalism that no longer remains," said Kalcich who's first, four-year term ends in December.
The remaining council members — Mease, Owens, Frost and Sara Maul — have 30 days to fill the three vacancies. If they are unable to fill them within that time frame, Cravitz said, the vacancy board — composed of council members and one appointed resident — will be tasked to fill the seat within 15 days.
In the event any or all seats are still not filled, the Court of Common Pleas judge will be petitioned to make an appointment.
Both Rudnitsky and Lauver's terms expire at the end of 2025. Lauver has recommended Andrew Kauffman be appointed to fill her seat.