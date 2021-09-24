One road in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties remain closed this afternoon for flooding or downed power or utility lines, according to PennDOT.
More than two inches of rain fell across most of the Valley on Thursday morning, continuing the soggy pattern across the region.
All roads are back open in Union County.
The following Valley roads are closed this morning as of noon.:
Montour County
- Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.
Northumberland County
- Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Hobbes Road and Route 45 in East Chillisquaque for flooding and downed utilities.
Snyder County
- Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township for flooding.
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.