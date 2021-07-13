The National Weather Service has instituted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. along with a Flash Flood Watch until midnight
The flood watch is in effect for eight counties, including all four Valley counties.
Several thunderstorms are moving northeast across Pennsylvania and are forecast to hit the region late this afternoon and this evening. NWS in State College says the storms could bring locally excessive rainfall within a short period of time. Some locations could see 2 to 3 inches in less than one hour.
The thunderstorm watch is in effect for 50 counties across Pennsylvania.
According to AccuWeather, "more than 10 inches of rainfall were reported from the storms rolling on Monday in Croydon, Pennsylvania, located in Bucks County. Burlington, New Jersey, and Philadelphia each saw up to 5 inches of rainfall."
"A piece of upper-level energy will briefly cut off from the northern branch of the jet stream during the first half of this week and it will keep many areas east of the Mississippi River soggy," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.