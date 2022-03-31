Heavy thunderstorms are possible across Central Pennsylvania this afternoon and a portion of the state — including all four Valley counties — has an "enhanced risk" for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
NWS in State College has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. for 33 counties.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph or greater are likely this afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and could lead to short-term flooding primarily affecting places that can experience rapid runoff.
NWS in State College also reports that localized damage from straight-line winds — and a tornado — are also possible.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.