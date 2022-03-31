Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 26 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CENTRE CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER LEBANON LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, DANVILLE, GETTYSBURG, HARRISBURG, HERSHEY, HUNTINGDON, LANCASTER, LAPORTE, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MANSFIELD, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, POTTSVILLE, RENOVO, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WAYNESBORO, WELLSBORO, WILLIAMSPORT, AND YORK.