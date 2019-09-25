Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey said this afternoon that President Donald Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not an impeachable offense. His Democratic counterpart in the Senate, Democrat Bob Casey, disagreed, calling for the presidents impeachment.
“The memorandum released by the White House today reveals no quid pro quo," Sen. Toomey, a Republican, said in a statement. "While the conversation reported in the memorandum relating to alleged Ukrainian corruption and Vice President Biden’s son was inappropriate, it does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”
Sen. Casey, a Democrat, called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump today following the release a transcript of the president's conversation with the Ukrainian president.
The Trump administration released a rough transcript of the call in which Trump asks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to dig up dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election-year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.
On Wednesday, Casey released a lengthy statement calling for Trump's impeachment:
"The recent revelation that President Trump pressured a foreign government to investigate his political opponents is a textbook case of abuse of power which demands action," Casey said in the statement. "In order to hold President Trump fully accountable, I support a formal impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives. My concerns about the President’s conduct have grown over months, particularly as I thoroughly reviewed Special Counsel Mueller’s report. President Trump’s most recent actions with regard to Ukraine have created new urgency to take action. Given this clear abuse of power, I believe I have an obligation to outline the conduct, both during the Russian investigation and the Ukraine matter, that is within the well-established definition of the 'high crimes and misdemeanors' that the Senate would consider in an impeachment trial."