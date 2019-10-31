The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for 35 Pennsylvania counties, including all four in the Valley. The watch is in effect until midnight.
According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected across most of Pennsylvania this afternoon and into the evening hours.
A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to cross Central Pennsylvania, between approximately 5 and 10 pm. According to NWS, "some areas will see damaging wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph along this line of storms. Given how strong the winds are in the lower levels of the atmosphere, isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.
Between 7 and 8 p.m., storms are expected to hit Williamsport, Sunbury, Lewistown and Bloomsburg, Shamokin and other Valley locations by 7:30 p.m.
NWS officials in State College report "a squall line is expected to develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat from these storms, a few tornadoes & localized flash flooding are also possible."
All District 4 championship games in soccer and field hockey scheduled for tonight have been postponed until Saturday. Several Valley towns have also rescheduled tonight's trick-or-treating events to Saturday as well.
More details will be published when they become available.