A tornado watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for 37 Pennsylvania counties, including all four in the Valley according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are all part of the watch. Earlier, the NWS put a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.
According to AccuWeather, "Much of the Interstate 95 corridor from northern Florida into southern New England will face the threat of isolated tornadoes, hail, damaging wind gusts and flash flooding. Pre-dawn Monday morning, the storm system featured an entire broken line of thunderstorms advancing ahead of a cold front."
Nearly 275 PPL customers are without power this morning in the Valley as strong winds and storms sweep through the region
PPL's outage map shows more than 100 customers are dark in Northumberland and Snyder counties. There are 106 homes or businesses in Northumberland without power as of 1 p.m.
There are 115 people without power in Snyder County, 59 in Montour and 50 in Union.