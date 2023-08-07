A tornado watch is in effect for 30 Pennsylvania counties until 9 p.m., the National Weather Service in State College has announced.
All four Valley counties are part of the watch, which extends from the New York border to Pennsylvania's southern border with Maryland.
Severe thunderstorms are forecast to spread across Pennsylvania this afternoon, bringing damaging winds and large hail according to the National Weather Service in State College.
NWS reports the "main threat will be damaging winds, although large hail, isolated tornadoes, and localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out."
A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect until 3:45 p.m. for parts of Snyder, Union, Centre and Mifflin counties.
NWS reports, a 3:01 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Poe Valley State Park, moving east at 35 mph. The storm was expected to be near Woodward around 3:10 p.m., Snyder-Middleswart State Park, Weikert and Troxelville around 3:20, Paxtonville around 3:30, Mifflinburg, Penns Creek and Vicksburg around 3:40 p.m.
Radar has indicated rotation within this severe thunderstorm. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, tornadoes can develop quickly during severe thunderstorms.
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding an inch in diameter are possible, NWS reports.
"Robust southwesterly winds will transport abundant moisture up the Eastern Seaboard, providing the potential for a washout in some interior sections of the Northeast as thunderstorms produce impressive downpours," AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton said.
A tornado watch is in effect for three southeastern Pennsylvania counties — Fayette, Greene and Washington — until 6 p.m.
Thunderstorms were already producing localized torrential downpours and slowing travel in parts of the central Appalachians and the Northeast on early this morning, AccuWeather reported. Showers and thunderstorms arrived early after hitting the Midwest on Sunday and continuing to roll eastward.
"Thunderstorms will continue to build in intensity through the afternoon with the most intense weather conditions likely between 3 and 9 p.m," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologists Alex Sosnowski said.