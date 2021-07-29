The National Weather Service has put a tornado watch in place until 9 p.m. for 21 Pennsylvania counties, including all four Valley counties.
Since this morning, NWS in State College has called for an an "enhanced risk" of severe thunderstorms across the south-central portions of Pennsylvania this afternoon. A line of strong thunderstorms are sweeping southeast from the Great Lakes, bringing heavy rain, high winds and possibly hail.
NWS reports the strong storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat possible between noon and 8 p.m. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and may produce isolated flooding.
According to AccuWeather, powerful storms that swept through the Midwest overnight are working their way east.
"Wednesday night's complex of severe weather will likely be ongoing to start off the day Thursday with the threat of damaging winds blowing into parts of Indiana and Ohio," AccuWeather wrote.
"Damaging winds will become a concern across West Virginia, parts of Virginia and southern Pennsylvania on Thursday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz. "Storms will spill over the mountains and make a run toward the coast late Thursday afternoon and evening."