A tractor-trailer crash is impacting traffic along Route 11/15 south in Shamokin Dam according to PennDOT. Access to the Veterans Memorial Bridge along Route 61 is also affected.
As of 6:45 a.m., PennDOT reported the traffic signals at Route 11 and Baldwin Boulevard are set to flashing and traffic is being controlled by flaggers. Motorists should be alert and obey flaggers.
The ramp to Route 61 from Route 11/15 southbound has reopened according to the latest update from PennDOT. Crews remain on scene and traffic should expect delays.
Sunbury traffic is being detoured via Route 11 over the Barry King Bridge into Northumberland to Route 147.
Northbound 11/15 traffic is still able to exit the bridge currently by turning left at Baldwin Boulevard onto Route 11/15, PennDOT said. The ramp from Route 11/15 northbound to Route 61 will also be closed to allow for removal of the overturned tractor-trailer later this morning.
PennDOT said drivers should expect delays. Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.