Route 235 will be closed for several hours following a tractor-trailer crash this morning in Spring Township, Snyder County.
The crash occurred about 6:35 near Shack Road, south of Beaver Springs. According to emergency radio, a tractor-trailer rolled onto its side, trapping the driver in the truck.
Route 235 is closed in both directions between Route 3012 south of Beaver Springs in Snyder County and Mountain Road in Fayette Township, Juniata County.
A detour is in place using Route 35, Route 104, and Route 522.
More details will be published when they become available.