Route 147 is expected to be closed for several hours due to a tractor-trailer rollover this afternoon in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A truck rolled onto its side near Roy Adams Trucking along Route 147 south of Fishers Ferry. The truck is blocking both lanes of the road.
The truck was driving north on Route 147 when it lost control and rolled onto the driver's side. The driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to officials on scene.
According to 511pa.com, Route 147 is closed between Boyles Run Road and School House Road. A local detour is in place.
According to PennDOT, the road is expected to be closed until later this evening. Crews are on the scene and are working to clean up the crash site.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.